Summer Tourist Season: Bad Start but Good Finish

This weekend is the unofficial end to Erie's busy summer tourist season.

And the general feeling seems to be the season was "good."

VisitErie thinks more out-of-town advertising helped to draw summer tourists, along with a slightly improved national economy and stable gas prices.

But it really was a tale of two seasons.

Managers at local hotels, restaurants and other attractions say business was slow in May and June because of rain.

But sunny days in July and August changed everything.

Tim Sedney, owner of Rum Runners, Rum Runners Cove, and the Scallywags pirate ship said, "It was bad. We were off to a bad start. But come July and August, we rebounded and our numbers went up."

Steve Gorman of Waldameer Amusement Park said, "This summer was pretty good. I would say it was fair. It could have been much better if the weather was more cooperative in the beginning of the summer. The second half of the summer was wonderful."

VisitErie says their surveys indicate many tourist like the fact there is so much to do here over the summer months, including many festivals and free concerts.