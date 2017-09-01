'Beauty in the suffering': His house submerged in water, he sits - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

'Beauty in the suffering': His house submerged in water, he sits at the piano and plays

Posted: Updated:
Donie O'Sullivan, CNN -

Aric Harding returned to his flooded home in Friendswood, south of Houston, to pick up some stuffed animals and toys to comfort his seven children, who were taking shelter at a nearby house.

One of his sons is an avid piano player and was concerned the family's piano would be destroyed by flood water. When Harding found the water hadn't covered the piano, he sat down and began to play.

"I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in," he told CNN on Thursday.

Harding posted the video of the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering."

Harding, whose children range in age from 5 to 13, says he's been heartened by the response.

On Thursday, as Harding and his neighbors were beginning the cleanup operation, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton saw Harding's video online and wanted to help.

Carlton tweeted CNN, "This story is so important. Is there a way I can get his contact info? I'd like to get him a replacement piano if this one doesn't make it."

CNN connected Carlton and Harding and the pair spoke on Friday morning. "She was so nice," Harding told CNN. "She said once things settle down she wants to make it happen."

Carlton is calling on manufacturers and others to donate musical instruments to Hurricane Harvey victims. "Sometimes music is the only thing that gets you through."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/08/31/piano-flood-lc-orig.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com