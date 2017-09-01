Center Treating Another Bald Eagle for Lead Poisoning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Center Treating Another Bald Eagle for Lead Poisoning

A local wildlife center is once again treating a bald eagle for lead poisoning.

The young bird was found in Erie County, and taken to Crawford County's Tamarack Wildlife Center near Saegertown.

He is a young bird, not old enough to yet have the distinctive white head feathers.

Four other eagles were brought to the center within the last month with lead poisoning. They all died, despite extensive treatment.

Eagles are scavengers, and the center thinks they probably ingested lead in groundhogs or another animals killed by hunters.

Managers are urging hunters to remove or bury carcasses to protect eagles.

