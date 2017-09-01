New Product Protects First Responders from Accidentally Overdosing

A new product aimed at protecting first responders from dangerous chemicals is now on the market.

In an effort to protect emergency workers from secondary exposure, forensic scientist and narcotics agent John Kelton has launched a brand new product called BLOC.

BLOC is used to neutralize any dangerous chemicals that are present on someone who has overdosed. It dispenses an orange liquid that prevents lethal substances from becoming airborne.

"The liquid makes contact with the residue or the white powder, which we think would be fentanyl,” said Kelton. “It encapsulates that powder and stops it from secondary exposure.”

Kelton says the goal is to protect police, fire, and emergency workers from accidentally overdosing.

According to Kelton, the weight of one penny's worth of the fentanyl is enough to kill 1,250 people.

Kelton hopes to provide BLOC to every emergency worker in the nation.

“What we're hoping is that people throughout the nation, fire, police, postal workers, border patrol, even our air marshals see that this is a good safety measure to have on every personnel that they have." said Kelton.

For more information on BLOC, visit: www.trubloc.us