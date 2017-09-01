Man Arrested, Charged After 10 Hour Standoff in Millcreek

Police arrested and charged an Erie man Saturday after a 10 hour standoff at a Millcreek home Friday that brought out a heavily armed SWAT vehicle.

Christopher A. Kleiner, 29, of Erie, was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Millcreek police say they initiated a traffic stop with Kleiner on Friday around 5 p.m. near the area of West 12th and Linden Avenue. Millcreek Police say he had an active warrant for his arrest, but before they could serve that warrant, Kleiner fled the scene.

Police say Kleiner went to a home at 3673 West Lake Road. They attempted to contact Kleiner, but he did not respond

Police then activated the SWAT Team after further investigation in the case.

Kleiner is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding police and four summary charges.

He was arraigned by Judge Strohmeyer Saturday morning and taken to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.