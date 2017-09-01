Work to Close Part of State Street Saturday

Drivers may need to find another route if they are traveling through Downtown Erie Saturday, Sept. 2.

Work will close State Street from West 2nd Street to the Bayfront Parkway from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Erie Water Works will be performing system maintenance during that time.

