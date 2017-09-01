Donation Truck is Being Filled to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

People all across the U.S. are finding ways to help the victims of Harvey, including a local pastor.

Pastors Ron and Sharon Johnson of the New Covenant Church of the Christ Christian Center

are filling a tractor trailer up with food and supplies to go to Texas.

Some supplies the ministry is collecting include, water, school supplies, baby food and diapers, pet food, sanitary supplies, liquid bleach, plastic eating utensils, garbage bags, and clothing.

They ask if you donate clothes, to please label them by size.

They are also looking for clean, empty boxes to put supplies in.

The pair have been helping communities in need since 1992.

Donations are being collected from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day starting on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at the church on W 12th near Weshler.

They will be collecting supplies for a week and a half sending trucks once they're full.