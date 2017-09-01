Erie County Redevelopment Authority Invests in Local Manufacture - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Redevelopment Authority Invests in Local Manufacturer

An investment by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority is solidifying the future of a local manufacturer.

It presented Lake Erie Rubber Works with a $400,000 loan on Friday.

The company, located on West Ridge Road, is a rubber molding manufacturer, which creates custom molded components.

Lake Erie Rubber Works president said his family remains dedicated to the Erie community.

The company currently has 11 employees. It is expected to add five jobs in the next three years.

