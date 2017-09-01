Mischler to Fessler Combine Three Times As Ramblers Roll The Royals

Cathedral Prep's connection of Joe Mischler to Henry Fessler combined for three touchdowns in the first half as the Ramblers shutout the Erie High Royals.

Cathedral Prep's offense opened the game by marching down the field on the Erie High's defense. The opening possession was completed when Joe Mischler found Terry Roberts on the near sidelines, beating a defender on the catch and run for a 7-0 Rambler lead.

After the teams traded punts, Erie High looked to make their first mark in the score sheet, but as quarterback Jason Williams rolled out, his short pass was picked off by Fessler to set up a short field for Cathedral Prep.

Just a few plays later Matt Lupo was able to punch in the Ramblers second score of the night from just a yard out to make it 14-0 Cathedral Prep.

"We just have a lot of experience now and experience is something you can't coach and it definitely helped," said Joe Mischler, Cathedral Prep quarterback on the offense quick ability to score.

The defense wasn't done providing for the offense, as on the very next drive for Erie High, Jason Williams deep pass was picked off by Anthony Bolden to give the Cathedral Prep another short field.

"I don't think we have any weak spots," said Cathedral Prep defensive tackle Frederick "Juice" Scruggs,on the defense ability to turn the ball over. "The secondary is playing unbelievable, I don't think they let up 100 yards yet. Our d-line, linebackers, you can't say more. They have dominated and you just got to continue to grow."

Off the second interception, Joe Mischler hooked up with Henry Fessler for a 35-yard pass and catch, the first of three on the night, and the Ramblers were up 21-0.

Joe Mischler and Fessler combined for two more touchdowns as Cathedral Prep scored 38 first half points.

"Last week they [Central Catholic] ran cover two, so it was harder for me to get some separation, it was more our outside receivers chance, but this week with cover three and man, it set a lot of opportunities up for me.

The Ramblers defense held strong in the second half as they shut out the Erie High by a 38-0 final.

"I just think we're gelling right now," said Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep head coach. "Two big games in my opinion and we got a huge one next week again and I think our kids mental state is good."

Cathedral Prep [ 2-0,1-0] heads on the road next week to face off against rival McDowell. Erie High looks to rebound from their first loss as [1-1, 0-1] they host General Mclane.