German Heritage Festival Closes Out Summer This Weekend

The German Heritage Festival is closing out summer this weekend.

Crews set up Friday for the 21st year of the popular event at Saint Nick's Grove on Route 97.

If you are hungry, you can check out the Limburger and Braunschweiger sandwiches, strudel, sausage and more. There's also authentic German beer to wash it down.

The Viennese Cafe provides festival goers with a spot for coffee and dessert.

You can also dance the weekend away - German style.

The Kinderplatz, or Children's Area, offers bounce houses and a trackless train for the little ones.

"My mom started this 25 years ago," said Melissa Lesniewski, co-chair of the festival. "I think it is because she wanted to share the German heritage with everyone. For her, everyone is friends. We all sit at tables together and share that Gemutlich that we're so renowned for."

Tickets cost $5. Kids under 12 are admitted free.

The German Heritage Festival runs 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

