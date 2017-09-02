Two Wanted Fugitives Arrested in City of Erie Friday

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested two wanted men Friday.

Members arrested Juan A. Black, 23, without incident near East 18th and German in Erie around 11:10 a.m.

He was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police on a warrant from May for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2017 of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

Black was turned over to State Police in Lawrence Park.

Task Force members and agents with the Pennsylvania Board of Probation arrested Shawn L. Lambert Sr., 47, after a short foot chase in the 1300 block of East 10th in Erie around 3 p.m.

Lambert was wanted by Erie Police on an arrest warrant from July for burglary, simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief charges. A bench warrant for Lambert was also issued in August through the Erie County Sheriff's Office for probation violations.

He was taken to the Erie Police Department and placed in their custody.

