Building a Blessing in a Box

A local Girl Scout Troop received their bronze award for a project that helps the entire community. The girls constructed Blessing Boxes, and the Girl Scouts filled them with non-perishables and toiletries.

One was placed inside Climate Changers. The non-profit teams up with the Erie County Prison to help with re-entry into society for men, women, and juveniles.

"They can come here, it's a one-stop-shopping concept where they can get drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, vocational training, educational training. And all the components of the program, such as parenting and a plethora of other programming,” says Freddy Williams, co-founder of Climate Changers.

The Girl Scout project furthers that idea with the Blessing Box.

"You can just food and stuff in here, and whoever needs it can take it, and replace it later on... We're all about helping people, and making everybody happy,” says Heavenlee Burt, a scout with Troop 36165.

It took the girls about a month to construct the boxes. While doing so, they also had some fun.

"It's such a plain color, so we wanted to make it colorful with our hand prints,” says Heavenlee.

For the Girl Scouts, placing the Blessing Box at Climate Changers is just a one day event, but now that it's permanently here, it will be used for years to come.

"When the Girl Scout leaders approached us and told us about these blessing boxes, we thought it would be a fabulous opportunity for some more people to get fed...at the end of the day we just hope that we put some hope back into some people,” says Freddy.

That same sentiment is a lesson the girls learned while constructing the boxes.

"We all learned how good it is to help the city, and help the people that don't have much,” says Casey Krukowski, with Troop 36165.

For Freddy, he still can’t believe this idea came from kids, "We just think it's awesome that children, you know what I mean, have a heart, you know what I mean, for some other people. Other than just playing games and doing something, but doing something that's really going to make a difference, not just a difference in the city, but a difference in the world, if you can feed some hungry people."

The girls also have another box set up at St. Mary’s Church on East 9th.