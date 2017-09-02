North Korea: Kim Jong Un observes missile-ready hydrogen bomb - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

North Korea: Kim Jong Un observes missile-ready hydrogen bomb

Posted: Updated:
Taehoon Lee, CNN -

North Korea's regime has "succeeded in making a more developed nuke," according to the country's state news agency.

The Korean Central News Agency described it as a "nuke" in its English-language report, but called it a "thermonuclear hydrogen bomb" in the Korean version.

During a visit to the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile)," KCNA reported.

There was no independent confirmation of the claims.

"The H-bomb, the explosive power of which is adjustable from tens kiloton to hundreds kiloton, is a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP (electromagnetic pulse) attack according to strategic goals," KCNA reported in English.

This week, North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile, identified by the North Koreans as the Hwasong-12. The missile flew over Japan, further exacerbating tensions between North Korea and the United States and its allies, Japan and South Korea.

North Korea has been test-firing missiles at a rapid pace all year. With each launch, experts say Pyongyang can further refine and perfect its missile technology.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/09/02/north-korea-kim-jong-un-nuclear-lab-cabrera-nr.cnn
