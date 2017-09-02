Girl Seriously Injured by Tree Branch in Millcreek

A 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after a tree branch hit her in the head Saturday evening, according to reports from the scene.

It happened in the 2600 block of Caughey Road around 6:20 p.m.

She was taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition.

West Ridge Fire Department, Millcreek Paramedics and Millcreek Police responded to the scene.

