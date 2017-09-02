Edinboro Defense Shines For Bradford's First Win

The Edinboro defense wasted no time making its statement to the rest of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, forcing six turnovers against Lake Erie College to help Wayne Bradford secure his first win as head coach.

The men on defense for the Fighting Scotts started on the very first drive when a Lake Erie College running back Antwan Harris fumbled a ball on the Storm side of the field. Nick Pettigrew jumped on the ball to set up Edinboro at its own 49.

Jake Sisson and the Edinboro offense marched right down the field, however the drive stalled on fourth down at the Lake Erie two yard line.

The first play of the next drive for the Storm resulted again in another Edinboro turnover. Javarian Smith saw his first action at quarterback and on his first pass of the game, he let a ball go that was intercepted by Zuril Hendrick, his first of three on the day.

Again the Fighting Soctts offense had a short field, but were unable to capitalize, settling for a Mike Cushma 26-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

"It's just getting the jitters out, said Edinboro sophomore wide receiver Te'Nauz Gregory.

As they had on the all first half, the Edinboro defense came up with another turnover at the start of the second quarter, Lake Erie's James Moore lost a handle on the ball at the Edinboro goal line and defensive end Jon Girvin was able to recover the ball.

"It was just the way we all got to the ball, said Edinboro defensive back Zuril Hendrick. "There was rarely any open field tackles. We probably all had four or five tackles and we were all hungry to keep track of them."

The Fighting Soctts offense started to gain its traction midway through the second quarter. Redshirt-Sophomore running back Walter Fletcher was able to get to the edge on the right side and then made his way to the endzone for a 28-yard touchdown to give Edinboro a 10-0 lead.

"Coach just talked to us, you know calm down," said Fletcher. "We repped our stuff so many times this season and in the spring, so just continue what we do and the offense was going to click. You know its not going to click all the time, but just keep working hard and doing what we do."

Wayne Bradford's club took the 10-0 lead into the half.

In the second half, Jake Sisson and the passing game gathered its rhythm. The senior quarterback found Gregory for two 30 yard touchdowns to open the game up to 24-0.

"We just had to execute, " said Gregory. "It was a sloppy first half, but no one lost their composure. We still kept our calm and were collective and stayed as one and played as one and we got the victory as one."

Edinboro finished the scoring late in the fourth quarter, as Hendrick collected his third interception of the day, taking it back 61 yards for the touchdown.

"I just did my assignments and the ball just came to me," said Hendrick.

The Fighting Soctts finished with the 30-3 win, the first for Bradford since taking over for Justin Lustig.

"It's awesome, you know I waited a long time," said Bradford. "You know 24 years in the profession, for this opportunity, I'm just thankful to get the opportunity from Bruce [Buamgartner] and Todd [Jay] and Dave [Higham] and the administration. This is a wonderful place, its my home and I'm just speechless."

Edinboro (1-0, 0-0) prepares to host Lock haven next Saturday at noon at Sox Harrison Stadium.