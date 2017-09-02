Erie CPR, Neighborhood Groups Clean Up McBride Viaduct

Several Erie neighborhood organizations are making it a mission to clean up part of Erie's east side.

The groups, along with Erie CPR, Saturday morning cleaned up the McBride Viaduct, which is also known as the East Ave. bridge.

They are trying to revamp it before it is torn down and hope their efforts will help to stop the demolition of the bridge.

People who turned out to clean up the viaduct want it to become a pedestrian bridge.

They said it is safer to walk from one side to the other, rather than walking across the Bayfront Connector.

"We do not want our kids to have to walk across the dangerous highway that sits to the west here," said Michael Keys, an Erie CPR member. "Our number one goal here is safety."

The group believes it would be cheaper to upgrade the bridge instead of tearing it down.

It is organizing a march for next weekend to create awareness about their efforts.

