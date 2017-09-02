Pizza Shop, Other Businesses Help Police, Responders During Millcreek Standoff

A Millcreek pizza shop and several other businesses helped out police and law enforcement during Friday's 10 hour standoff.

Gino and Joe's New York Style Pizza offered them pizzas during the incident.

The owners said they never felt concerned because police updated them with what was going on.

They figured why not give them some pizza and make sure the officers and first responders are fed.

Owners said they were more than happy to help out.

"I just want to say thank you for, you know first responders. Everybody did great, and as long as we feel safe, that's what matters."

The pizza shop has only been open for a few months.

Millcreek Township's Office of Emergency Management said other businesses provided help and thanked them in a Facebook post:

We would like to thank the following businesses who went above and beyond to ensure that our officers and responders to the SWAT situation last night were taken care of and fed. These businesses went out of their way to donate food to the responders on scene so that they could bring a peaceful resolution to the incident. Special Thanks to Gino & Joe's NY Style Pizza, Valerio's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria on W 8th and Powell and the Sheetz stores on W 8th and W 26th St. You guys are awesome! Thank you for your incredible sense of community!

