Toast Part of German Heritage Festival's Traditions

Erie's 21st annual German Heritage Festival is staying true to tradition.

It hosted its annual German Toast Saturday at Saint Nick's Grove, where the festival has set up for the weekend.

German food, pastries, music and more is located under the tents set up on the grounds.

Many people told us they look forward to the festival every Labor Day weekend. Organizers said they enjoy sharing the tradition.

Admission cost $5 per person. Children 12 and under are free.

There is no cost for parking.

Sunday is the last day for the German Heritage Festival. Hours are 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

