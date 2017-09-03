Author Signs Copies of Book on American Airmen - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Author Signs Copies of Book on American Airmen

A local author has created a book on the American airmen involved in wartime mission.

Paul Hagan signed copies of his book at Barnes and Noble on Peach Street Saturday.

He is the author of Heading One-Two-Seven, which depicts a mission airmen face while training in Benghazi, Libya, along with the world leaders that gave their command.

Hagan said it shows how small miscalculations can lead to large consequences.

He has an upcoming book that centers around Erie, but he is not releasing any details at this time.

