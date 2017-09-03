Seniors Gets Flu Shots at Harborceek Expo

It's not too early to get your flu shot for this year.

Many seniors did just that Friday during a Senior Expo in Harborcreek, which was hosted by State Rep. Curt Sonney.

In addition to the flu shots, seniors could visit dozens of vendors representing state agencies, local governments, non-profits and health care organizations.

The expo also gives the seniors a chance to meet Rep. Sonney and talk about any concerns they have about state-related issues.

"This is just a great event that we do every year," said Rep. Sonney, (R) Erie County. "So many of the seniors come up and thank me. They really enjoy it. They look forward to it. It's like a homecoming for most of them."

This was the 13th year for the expo.

Rep. Sonney will host another one Friday, Sept. 8 at the Corry Community Center from 10 a.m. until noon.

