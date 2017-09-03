Dozens Rally in Support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dozens Rally in Support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program

President Trump could soon end an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants.

That drove dozens to Perry Square Thursday night to support DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA is an extension of the federal DREAM Act. It protects young illegal immigrants from deportation and creates pathways to higher education and jobs.

Local activists are concerned the President's actions could break up families.

"I have some family members who are undocumented and are covered by DACA, and they're scared," said organizer Isabella Laythe. "I'm scared for them, so that was sort of my driving motivation."

