Labor Day Car Woes

With the Labor Day Weekend here, many people will have the day off. Many will be traveling, but what happens behind the wheel can really affect your holiday.

Thousands will be hitting the road during the holiday, and police are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel after drinking. Pennsylvania State Police are out for DUI Enforcement for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Millcreek Police are out enforcing, too.

"People don't realize, it does not take much to be over the legal limit. I mean, a few drinks, they think they're ok,” says Millcreek Police Sgt. Timothy Ferrick.

The National Safety Council is predicting more people will die this year, because of car crashes during Labor Day Weekend. During all of 2016 PSP says our area saw over 300 DUI crashes alone.

"You're best bet is to use common sense. If you're going to drink, don't drive. Have a designated driver, have someone come pick you up,” says Sgt. Ferrick.

Travelers will also be feeling the pain at the pump during the holiday weekend. Hurricane Harvey’s affected oil across the U.S., so gas prices are up. AAA says the national average is about $2.62. In the Erie area, our average in about $2.80.

However across state lines, New York is seeing a $2.75 average, Ohio is at just $2.54.