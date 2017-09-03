Erie Resident Celebrates 102nd Birthday with Family

It was a big day for a recent Erie resident who has a lot of years behind her.

Mary Jacobson turned 102 Sunday.

Her family traveled from all over the state to celebrate and enjoy some birthday cake.

Jacobson has three children, 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grand children.

Although not everyone made it out, she says she was glad to spend the day with her loved one that did.

"Well I've been happy. I never thought I'd live to 102 years old, but here I am," said Jacobson.

Jacobson has lived in erie for a little more than 10 years.