Historic Schoolhouse Celebrates 120th Birthday

A local, historic location is celebrating its one hundred and twentieth birthday this year.

The schoolhouse in Fairview kicked off the celebration with a picnic Sunday afternoon.

The event, billed as the "Back to school, old school!" featured food and live music, with some history on the side.

The building showcased interior decorations that made it appear almost exactly as it did in the early 1900's.

Inside were artifacts such as vintage desks, toys and clothing, as well as actual daily agendas written on the chalkboards.

Co-owner and operator Gail Root said that the schoolhouse is an important piece of history to the Fairview community.

Root and her husband, Eric, purchased the property in 2013 and renovated the building into a tavern and party house.

"People want to come, they love that the chalkboards are original, the floors are original, the teachers cabinet original. Just a piece of history and people love that it's preserved and that they can come enjoy it," said Gail Root.

The schoolhouse was officially added to the National Registry of Historical Places in 2014.