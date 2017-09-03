Erie Contractor Jailed on New Charges

An Erie contractor was taken to prison Saturday on new charges.

Darryl Baideme, 40, faces six felony charges, including false statements to induce agreement for home improvement services, misrepresenting or concealing contractor identifying information, forgery, and deceptive business practices.

District Judge Susan Strohmeyer arraigned him on the charges Saturday morning and set his bond at $50,000.

This comes after Baideme, owner of Baideme Construction, was found guilty Aug. 15 on six counts of theft and fraud.

Investigators said he took advance payments for services but never did the work.

His sentencing on that conviction is Sept. 27.

Baideme waived his right to a preliminary hearing in another case Aug. 24 and faces trial on charge for home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, and theft by unlawful taking.

