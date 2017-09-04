Labor Day Parade to March Through Downtown Erie Monday

The annual Labor Day Parade in downtown Erie returns Monday.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at 11th and State and proceeds to Perry Square.

The parade is expected to last about two hours, so you may want to keep that in mind if you are traveling through the area.

Organizers say the parade shows off organized labor in a rally. They say not only is labor alive and well in northwestern Pennsylvania, but it is also a vital part to our communities.

This year's parade theme is unions set the standard.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.