Labor Day Parade to March Through Downtown Erie Monday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Labor Day Parade to March Through Downtown Erie Monday

Posted: Updated:

The annual Labor Day Parade in downtown Erie returns Monday.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at 11th and State and proceeds to Perry Square.

The parade is expected to last about two hours, so you may want to keep that in mind if you are traveling through the area.

Organizers say the parade shows off organized labor in a rally. They say not only is labor alive and well in northwestern Pennsylvania, but it is also a vital part to our communities.

This year's parade theme is unions set the standard.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com