Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate German Heritage

The 21st annual German Heritage Festival wrapped up Sunday after a busy weekend.

German food, pastries, music, a petting zoo and more were found under the tents set up at Saint Nick's Grove on Old French Road.

Organizers were pleased with how many came out for the Labor Day weekend tradition.

"It's been wonderful, even with the weather being cloudy, we have huge crowds here," said Melissa Lesniewski, co-chair of the festival. "Everybody is having fun. Yesterday, we had a really good size crowd - nearly 3,000 - probably more than that. It was just crazy."

