Erie Receives Three Grants from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Erie was recently awarded three different U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, grants, according to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office.

The largest is a Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) of $2,791,421.

The CBDG program provides money to states and local governments for housing each year.

Under the current administration's proposed budget, that program would see cuts.   

Erie received $252,491 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant program.

It provides funding for families living on the street.

The HOME program provided $641,825 to help expand the supply of affordable housing to low and very low-income families.

