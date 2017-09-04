Man Taken to Hospital After Fire at Methodist Towers

A man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Monday in an apartment at Methodist Towers.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. The apartment building is located at 8th and Sassafras in downtown Erie.

The flames were contained to a single apartment on the third floor, which reportedly suffered heavy damage, according to reports from the scene.

Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and went floor by floor to make sure the smoke and fire did not spread.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene because of the number of people living in the building.

Some residents were evacuated from the building. Everyone who lives above the third floor was let back in around 1 p.m.

A fire inspector has been called to investigate. There is no word on what caused the fire.

Erie News Now has learned a former firefighter reported the fire.

