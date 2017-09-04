Unions March in Solidarity for Labor Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Unions March in Solidarity for Labor Day

Union members showed their solidarity Monday in Erie's annual Labor Day Parade.

The Northwestern Pennsylvania American Labor Federation organized the parade.

It featured an honor guard, marching bands, floats, public safety and construction vehicles, and labor unions, of course.

They started at 11th and State and headed north to Perry Square.

"The labor union has been under attack for a number of years," said David Minor with the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 284. "Labor is important. You got to have the bargaining power of a labor union."

Labor Day honors the American labor movement and the contributions workers have made to the economy.

