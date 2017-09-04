Blood Bank in Erie Asking for More Donations Following Labor Day

The Labor Day holiday is typically a time where blood banks want to have a good supply of blood on hand, based on need. With more people on the road and more potential for accidents, there's one blood type that can help. It's O-negative. Though its not a critical need, Those at the Community Blood Bank on Peach Street in Erie say there still a need for both O-positive and O-negative.

O-negative blood is the universal type and can be given to anyone. It's used in emergency and trauma situations when there is not time to determine the patient's blood type. The Community Blood Bank, which also serves Western New York, re-opens Tuesday, September 5 for donors.

There's also a promotion for those donating blood, there. It's a second chance to win a kayak package that includes two kayaks and paddles,and a $100 gift card to Field & Stream / Dick's Sporting Goods. The promotion will run until Saturday, September 9.