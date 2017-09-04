Erie County Republican Committee Hosts Labor Day Picnic

The Erie County Republican Committee hosted its Labor Day picnic Monday.

All Republicans were invited to enjoy food and an informal discussion at Waldameer Park.

Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania's 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, also stopped by.

Committee leaders said this year's picnic has become a celebration of the current administration.

They are looking forward to the fall election, especially the races for City of Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive.

"We're just happy that there's a whole long list of candidates," said Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee. "It's also a chance for the local committee people and representatives to meet. It's a different work for somebody to get them elected when you know them than when you don't."

About 200 people were expected to turn out for the picnic.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.