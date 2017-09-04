Waldameer Park Opens for Final Day of Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waldameer Park Opens for Final Day of Season

Labor Day's weather was fantastic to head out to Waldameer Park.

The amusement and water park opened Monday for its last day of the season.

The parking lot was packed.

Park visitors can hit the water slides until 7 p.m. and enjoy their last rides until 9 p.m.

New attractions are already in the works for next year.

The park announced they will have a new bowl-like water ride next year and a samba balloon ride.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

--->
