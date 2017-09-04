Pennsylvania National Guard Troops Leave for Texas

Pennsylvania is sending more help after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast more than a week ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf sent off a number of Pennsylvania National Guard troops Monday.

They left Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown to assist with the hurricane recovery efforts.

About 200 members left over the weekend.

Members include mechanics, drivers and support personnel.

They will help maintain more than 90 helicopters being used in recovery operations and help with supply deliveries.

"This says something about our National Guard. This says something about our country. This says something about Pennsylvania that in a time of need, we drop everything else, all of our differences, and say how can we help," said Gov. Wolf.

Local groups are also providing assistance.

So far, the Red Cross has sent down six volunteers from Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

