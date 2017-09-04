Pennsylvania National Guard Troops Leave for Texas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania National Guard Troops Leave for Texas

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania is sending more help after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast more than a week ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf sent off a number of Pennsylvania National Guard troops Monday.

They left Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown to assist with the hurricane recovery efforts.

About 200 members left over the weekend.

Members include mechanics, drivers and support personnel.

They will help maintain more than 90 helicopters being used in recovery operations and help with supply deliveries.

"This says something about our National Guard. This says something about our country. This says something about Pennsylvania that in a time of need, we drop everything else, all of our differences, and say how can we help," said Gov. Wolf.

Local groups are also providing assistance.

So far, the Red Cross has sent down six volunteers from Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com