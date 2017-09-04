GE Union Workers Rally Over Proposed Job Cuts

While Labor Day is typically a day of celebration, for hundreds of employees at GE Transportation, this year’s holiday takes on a much different tone.

On Monday, union members gathered in Perry Square to rally over the proposed job eliminations at GE Transportation.

The company recently announced that they will be cutting 575 union jobs, officially ending locomotive production in Erie.

The announcement was made nearly 18 months after the company began eliminating 1,500 jobs.

Union members rallied today, to send a message to the company.



"I'm hoping GE does the right thing and keeps jobs in this community, and holds up to the commitment they keep saying they have to this area,” said UE 506 Local President Scott Slawson. “It just doesn’t appear that is the case."

The job cuts are subject to decision bargaining with the union.