Community Helps Kallie's Krusade Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

Kallie's Krusade raised money to fight against pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses.

Organizers hosted the annual fundraiser Monday at Lakewood Rod and Gun Club.

Kallie's Krusade created to honor the legacy of a four-year-old girl named Kallie who passed away from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2015.

It started after Kallie's diagnosis in 2013 as a benefit and has since become a non-profit organization.

There was plenty of fun and activities for kids to enjoy, as well as music and dancing.

Runners and bikers also came out to show their support.

Kallie's mother Tara Swan said the community's support means a lot.

"I stopped at the cemetery at 6 o'clock this morning before I came here and just cried my eyes out because as much as I wish she was here, she's not and there's not much I can do about it," said Swan. "At the same time, I feel like with the support of the community and this organization, we could maybe make a difference in somebody else's life."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to alleviate the financial burden of childhood disease for other families in the community.

