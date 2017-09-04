Teen Rescued from Water at Presque Isle Beach

A major drug bust in the city of Erie, in fact it's the biggest heroin bust in the city's history.More >>
A major drug bust in the city of Erie, in fact it's the biggest heroin bust in the city's history.More >>
It happened in the 400 block of West 8th Street just before 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened in the 400 block of West 8th Street just before 8:30 p.m.More >>
Several viral posts on social media from a Millcreek Mall shopper claiming to be harassed while shopping is getting attention from police.More >>
Several viral posts on social media from a Millcreek Mall shopper claiming to be harassed while shopping is getting attention from police.More >>
Shaun McLoughlin, 39, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony charge of corruption of minors.More >>
Shaun McLoughlin, 39, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony charge of corruption of minors.More >>
Marciano Jones, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in court Tuesday.More >>
Marciano Jones, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in court Tuesday.More >>
It happened in the 500 block of East 5th Street around 7 p.m. Monday.More >>
It happened in the 500 block of East 5th Street around 7 p.m. Monday.More >>
The man charged with robbing a Vernon Township GNC nutrition store and murdering store employee, 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, used to work at the very same store himself.More >>
The man charged with robbing a Vernon Township GNC nutrition store and murdering store employee, 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, used to work at the very same store himself.More >>
It was stolen from the Starbucks drive-thru at 2205 West 12th Street Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.More >>
It was stolen from the Starbucks drive-thru at 2205 West 12th Street Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.More >>