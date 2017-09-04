Teen Rescued from Water at Presque Isle Beach

Bystanders helped rescue a teen who was found face down in the water at Presque Isle State Park Monday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Waterworks Beach (Beach 7).

Two people worked to rescue the teen until West Lake Fire Department's water rescue team arrived, according to reports from the scene. One man who went to help the teen was struggling with the choppy waters, according to eyewitnesses.

That's when Robert Whaling, 62, of Erie, jumped into action.

His daughter found someone nearby with a boogie board, he said. He paddled out and "picked up the one guy who was coming in," Whaling said. That's when they picked up the teen and brought him to shore.

"He was underwater and we pulled him up on the board," Whaling said. "I hit him on the back, he was blue-colored and his eyes were fixed. He wasn't breathing. He started to throw up and he started to breathe again and we got him in."

The teen was rushed to the hospital. Neither his name nor his condition have been released.

Angel Burbules Finnegan shared video of the rescue with Erie News Now.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.