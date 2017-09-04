Safe Stolen from Crawford County Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Safe Stolen from Crawford County Home

Posted:

A safe was stolen from a Crawford County residence Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened sometime between 1:15 and 2 p.m. in Hydetown Borough. No street name was disclosed.

The suspect(s) reportedly got into the house through a locked door, removed a safe from inside, and fled in an unknown direction, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

