Semi Rolls Over on Interstate 86 Off-Ramp

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a rollover accident on the ramp from Interstate 86 west to Interstate 90 west.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. when the driver lost control of the semi while making the turn, according to State Police.

The semi came to a rest against a guide rail. It shut down only one lane of the off-ramp.

The driver - Erik Jacobson, 57, of Idaho Falls, Idaho - was taken to UPMC Hamot for minor injuries.

He has been cited for driving a vehicle at a safe speed.

