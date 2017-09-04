80th Annual Waterford Community Fair Begins

"We come here every year, lived here my whole life. We enjoy coming to Waterford fair and it gets bigger and bigger every year," said Elaine Stafford of Waterford.

Elaine and her husband, Steve, are among the many locals who come enjoy the food, animals, rides and entertainment.

It's these people who keep the fair alive and well.

"It's hard to believe we've been around for 80 years. It's the community. If it wasn't for the community, we would never be able to pull this off," said John Burawa, President of the Waterford Community Fair.

Making up a lot of the fair is the 4-H Youth Live Stock Sale. Students raise an animal, and then sell it at the fair.

"They kind of learn how to finance, how to control their money. Because you're going to have to buy another animal, feed it," explained Matt Weber.

Weber became involved with the 4-H Youth Livestock Sale at the fair 34 years ago, when he was ten years old. Both of his sons joined in the program as well selling pigs and cattle. He said besides the business skills, this program teaches life skills as well.

"How do deal with a lot of people, and how to treat animals, and how to take care of things, and someday they may have to fend for themselves, and they'll learn how," said Weber.

The livestock sale will be held Thursday evening.

For a list of the other events, and ticket pricing: https://www.waterfordfair.org/