Tips Help Meadville Police Arrest Man Wanted in Shooting

Meadville Police say 40-year-old Will Sedgwick Jr. is behind bars on charges for shooting a gun at a moving vehicle last night.

Sedgwick was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm.

Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin told Erie News Now that police received tips on Sedgwick's whereabouts. They located the vehicle he was a passenger in Tuesday, and he was arrested. It's after a call on Labor Day Monday around 6 p.m. where a suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle traveling west on Washington Street, then fled the scene. It was later determined that suspect was Sedgwick.

Emergency crews closed several streets as police searched the wooded area and homes on Washington Street. Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Vernon Township Police Department and the West Mead Police Department assisted in the search.

A motive has not yet been released by police.