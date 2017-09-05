Boom Back Temporarily Over the Bay

Thousands of fireworks enthusiasts are making their way to the Bayfront Convention Center for the 18th annual National Fireworks Association Expo. The expo brings in people from all across the country for seminars and displays.

If you think a firework expo may be odd, believe it or not the fireworks industry is big business. The American Pyrotechnics Association says fireworks displays brought in $345 million dollars last year.

That revenue is because big fireworks displays don’t come at a cheap price. On average, a large fireworks display can cost anywhere between $10,000 to $30,000.

That cost is said to be the reasoning behind why the city of Erie hasn’t put on a 4th of July show in two years. So, it may seem odd that this expo is coming to Erie, but maybe it could serve as inspiration to bring back the crowd favorite, “Boom Over the Bay.”

NFA wants you to be part of this expo. They’ll be holding a grand display Saturday night at the Lake Erie Speedway. The gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks go off for the grand display at 9:45. The cost is $20 a car load to watch.

For more information, you can click here.