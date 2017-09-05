Lorei Portraits: Giving You the Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lorei Portraits: Giving You the Business

Posted: Updated:
Lorei Portraits Lorei Portraits

Lorei Portraits specializes in special portraits of families, children, and graduating high school seniors.

Owner Paul Lorei has taken thousands of portraits since he opened the business 28 years ago, shooting on location and in his studio.

Paul says building a rapport with his subjects is critical.

It helps him capture the perfect moment that makes a great portrait.

He said, "It is really about eliciting an emotional reaction from them, a warm, genuine, authenticity."

Getting the perfect photograph has meant embracing new technology.

Almost everything has changed over the years.

Lorei said, "It is amazing. How we capture, how we light, how we present the products that we create. It is all different."

And the technology keeps changing.

The latest trend, using high tech computer software to mix media.

Taking a photograph, and turning it into a work of art.

Lorei said, "It starts out as a photograph but we repaint the whole thing and really make a beautiful piece of art."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com