Decision Bargaining For Erie GE Transportation Jobs Resumes

Negotiators for union workers at the Erie GE Transportation plant, and the company bargaining team are sitting down face to face today to talk about whether they can reach an agreement to save jobs here.

On Labor Day, members of UE 506 rallied in Perry Square to show their commitment to do what they can to preserve jobs. Today it's back to the decision bargaining table to discuss GE's plans to transfer 575 more jobs to Texas beginning in 2018.

In July GE Transportation officials announced intentions to move all locomotive production to its Fort Worth, Texas plant. The move surprised union leaders. They had been lauded by the company for recent work to improve efficiency at the Erie plant.

Under the decision bargaining provision of their contract, union members agreed to talks with the company to discuss what they might do to prevent the work from leaving Erie. The latest proposed "transfer of work" comes on the heels of paring down the Erie plant by 1,500 workers. Union President Scott Slawson tells Erie News Now that decision bargaining sessions with the company are scheduled all week.

GE Transportation released a statement Tuesday on the decision bargaining:

“We’ve been ready and willing to meet with the Union anytime over the last 40 days to discuss the challenges across the Erie site and need for cost competitiveness, and are pleased they agreed to sit down this week for such discussions. It’s our hope that the Union can meet with more frequency going forward in light of the September 25 decision bargaining deadline. We look forward to seeing any formal proposals they may have as an alternative to the proposed TOW.”

Unless it is extended, the sixty day decision bargaining period expires at midnight on September 25.