Dad of Murder Suspect Faces Trial After Investigators Say He Tried to Hide Weapon

The man charged for helping his son hide the murder weapon used to kill Karen Leclair is now headed to trial.

District Judge Chris MacKendrick bound over all charges Tuesday against Ernest Leclair, 74, for tampering with evidence.

A trooper testified during Tuesday's preliminary hearing that Leclair moved a gun used in the murder from the basement in his home to a drawer under a bed in the master bedroom.

Investigators said a prison phone call tipped them off that Leclair tried to help his son Christopher hide the weapon.

Christopher Leclair, 48, is accused of killing his wife Karen in June and dumping her body in Lake Erie.

He initially told authorities she had fallen off their commercial fishing vessel, but Karen's body was found in Lake Erie near Dunkirk, New York about a month later.

State Police said she had been shot in the head and had an anchor tied to her body.

