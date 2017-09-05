Erie Bus Shelter to go Green - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Bus Shelter to go Green

One local architect is designing a new environmental friendly bus shelter.

Architect Adam Trott had the winning design in a competition to see who will create a green bus shelter to replace the on at 18th and state street.

This was part of the Sister of Saint Joseph Network Neighborhood plan for revitalizing the area.

The organization held a contest and asked the public to decide on who will build the new shelter.

It will be made of recycled materials and include insulated walls and solar-paneled lighting.

Trott says this project is a symbolic way of pulling recycled materials that are already here and giving them a new purpose.

The shelter will cost $18,000 and is expected to be up in November.

