County Executive Declares September as Erie County Preparedness Month

Erie County does not get the hurricane damage or wildfire devastation that other areas of the country are experiencing right now, but we still have to be prepared for other types of emergencies.

That's the message from Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Tuesday as she proclaimed September as Erie County Preparedness Month.

Dahlkemper said Erie County does face brutal winter storms that cause lengthy power outages. There is also localized flooding from time-to-time.

She wants all residents to know what to do in case of weather emergencies and to be prepared if and when they happen.

"As you look ahead, do you have enough supplies if the power was out and you couldn't get out of you home?," said Dahlkemper. "Do you have enough supplies to last for three days until someone could get to you and rescue you? That's just a basic thing."

Dahlkemper is urging people to have an emergency kit inside their homes that includes things like medications and batteries.

She also urges people to have a safe supply of bottled water.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.