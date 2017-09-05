Warren County Students Return to School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Students Return to School

Posted: Updated:

Students in the Warren School District went back to school Tuesday.

The district is among the last in the area to resume classes. Most schools in Erie and Crawford County started back up last week.

The recent humid weather has delayed work on the gym floor at the high school. It's part of a $23 million renovation project.

The elementary gym will be used until the work is complete.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com