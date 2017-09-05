Warren County Students Return to School

Students in the Warren School District went back to school Tuesday.

The district is among the last in the area to resume classes. Most schools in Erie and Crawford County started back up last week.

The recent humid weather has delayed work on the gym floor at the high school. It's part of a $23 million renovation project.

The elementary gym will be used until the work is complete.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.