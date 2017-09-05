Erie County Poet Laureate Named

The Erie County Poetry Committee announced Tuesday this year's poet laureate, and she is no stranger to the title.

Marisa Moks-Unger has earned the title for a second term.

A poet laureate is an ambassador for poetry, who works to build greater awareness and appreciation within the Erie community.

Moks-Unger's project this year, called the "Picture This" anthology, helps to do that.

It is a community collaboration, which will be released during National Poetry Month in April.

"I'm trying to reach not the poets that are established in Erie, I'm trying to reach out to the quarter million people that live in Erie county," said Moks-Unger.

There is also the upcoming International Women’s Writing Guild (IWWG) - Niagara Creative Writing Conference Oct. 7, at The Studio at St. Mary's: Space to Create on East 10th Street in Erie.

