Man Pleads Guilty to Three Charges in Fatal 2015 Crash in Millcreek

The man charged in a 2015 crash that killed a young woman and injured her father pleaded guilty to three charges Tuesday.

Matthew Gerrans, 30, entered the plea for two felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and a summary charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Ali Fuhrman, 24, was killed in a crash at 26th and Asbury Road around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 27, 2015.

Her father - Patrick Fuhrman, 53 - was driving and was also hurt in the crash.

Gerrans slammed into their vehicle, killing Fuhrman instantly, according to Millcreek Police. He then ran from the scene.

Millcreek Police filed the charges against Gerrans in December 2016.

Gerrans is currently free on bond.

He faces three to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 23.

